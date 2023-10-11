Hacker Behind Stars Arena Attack Suggests Cooperation

According to CoinDesk, an on-chain message signed by the smart contract address responsible for the recent attack on Avalanche-based social app Stars Arena indicates that the entity behind the exploit may be willing to cooperate. Last week, Stars Arena suffered a hack that resulted in a loss of $3 million in AVAX tokens, despite prior warnings from users about potential security vulnerabilities. Before the hack, Stars Arena was a popular platform on the Avalanche protocol, contributing to the rise of the AVAX token. Market data reveals that the token's value has decreased by 3% in the last week. Signing transactions is a common method for pseudonymous hackers to leave their mark after an attack. In March, the individual responsible for Euler Finance's $200 million exploit returned over $120 million to the protocol and issued an apology via signed messages on different blockchain transactions, identifying themselves as 'Jacob.' In 2020, Bitcoin addresses that Craig Wright claims to own were used to sign a public message labeling him a 'fraud' and refuting his ownership of them.

