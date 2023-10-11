copy link
Real USD Stablecoin Value Drops After Treasury Drained Of DAI
2023-10-11 17:13
According to CoinDesk, the value of Polygon-based stablecoin Real USD (USDR), which is backed by real estate holdings, dropped to nearly $0.51 within a few hours after its treasury was drained of DAI. Tangible DAO, the entity behind USDR, published on-chain data showing that the treasury currently holds zero DAI. The only liquid assets are a roughly $6.2 million insurance fund for a circulating supply of 45 million USDR, which is worth $45 million when pegged. The treasury is also backed by the token TNGBL. However, CoinGecko's market data reveals that its total 24-hour trading volume is less than $300,000 with a bid depth of less than $5,000 on UniSwap, making it impossible to liquidate large amounts. Data from a Polygon block explorer shows that some traders are selling USDR in USDC trading pairs for pennies on the dollar. USDR's website indicates that the project is offering a 16% yield.
