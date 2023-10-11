Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ether Price Could Reach $8,000 by 2026, Says Standard Chartered Bank Researcher

Binance News
2023-10-11 16:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Geoff Kendrick, Head of FX Research, West, and Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered Bank, predicts that the price of ether (ETH) has the potential to reach $8,000 by the end of 2026, compared to its current level just below $1,600. Kendrick attributes this potential growth to Ethereum's evolving use cases, which currently include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi). He believes that the platform's expansion into gaming and tokenization will add significant demand. Kendrick also suggests that these developments will provide 'proof of concept' examples for real-world industries to adopt Ethereum over their existing systems. He expects significant progress in this area by 2025-26. In the shorter term, Kendrick predicts that the bitcoin (BTC) halving in April 2024 will help lift all boats, and he sees ether reaching $4,000 by the end of next year. Looking further into the future, Kendrick views the $8,000 level as a stepping stone to the bank's structural valuation estimate of $26,000-$35,000 for ether.
View full text