copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Gas Fees Drop to Lowest Level Since October 2021
Binance News
2023-10-11 14:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Etherscan shows that the average Ethereum gas fee has dropped to 8.8 GWei, marking the lowest level since October 2, 2021. Based on the Dune dashboard by data analyst Hildobby, the weekly transaction volume of NFTs has plummeted to a two-year low. Additionally, according to data from Nansen 2.0, since last week, there has been at least a 20% decrease in gas consumption by heavyweight entities on Ethereum, such as Uniswap, 1inch, and MetaMask.
View full text