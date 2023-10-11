Ethereum Gas Fees Drop to Lowest Level Since October 2021

According to Foresight News, data from Etherscan shows that the average Ethereum gas fee has dropped to 8.8 GWei, marking the lowest level since October 2, 2021. Based on the Dune dashboard by data analyst Hildobby, the weekly transaction volume of NFTs has plummeted to a two-year low. Additionally, according to data from Nansen 2.0, since last week, there has been at least a 20% decrease in gas consumption by heavyweight entities on Ethereum, such as Uniswap, 1inch, and MetaMask.

