copy link
create picture
more
Worldcoin Developers Update State Bridge Allowing Permissionless Development On EVM-Compatible Chains
Binance News
2023-10-11 14:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Worldcoin developers have updated the state bridge, allowing anyone to develop and operate state bridges on EVM-compatible chains without permission. The Worldcoin state bridge is used to share the current state of the World ID contract with other chains, enabling developers to verify identity proofs on Layer2, sidechains, and more.
View full text