Stars Arena Develops New Smart Contract, Awaits Paladin Audit
Binance News
2023-10-11 14:24
According to Foresight News, Stars Arena, a social protocol within the Avalanche ecosystem, has announced the development of a new smart contract. The contract is currently undergoing an audit by Paladin. Once the audit is completed, the smart contract will be made open source. Additionally, Stars Arena will transfer funds to the new contract to compensate for any losses after the audit is completed.
