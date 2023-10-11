copy link
Crypto-Friendly Bank Xapo Obtains European Broker License
2023-10-11 14:13
According to Foresight News, crypto-friendly bank Xapo has obtained a European securities broker license, allowing it to offer S&P 500 index trading services and sell its cryptocurrency wealth management products. In addition, Xapo will also enable its customers to trade Ethereum.
