CoinMarketCap Launches Plugin For ChatGPT To Provide Latest Data
Binance News
2023-10-11 13:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, CoinMarketCap has introduced a plugin for ChatGPT, designed to provide the latest data from CoinMarketCap and address inaccuracies in ChatGPT's responses to cryptocurrency-related questions due to insufficient data and information. CoinMarketCap states that over time, the plugin will learn from user queries and become more intelligent.
