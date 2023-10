CoinMarketCap Launches Plugin For ChatGPT To Provide Latest Data

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, CoinMarketCap has introduced a plugin for ChatGPT, designed to provide the latest data from CoinMarketCap and address inaccuracies in ChatGPT's responses to cryptocurrency-related questions due to insufficient data and information. CoinMarketCap states that over time, the plugin will learn from user queries and become more intelligent.