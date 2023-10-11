20 Reasons to Be 'Mega Bullish' on Ripple's XRP, According to Crypto Analyst

According to CryptoPotato, a popular Twitter user known as Crypto Assets Guy has shared 20 reasons why they are 'mega bullish' on Ripple's native token, XRP. Some of the top reasons include XRP's legal clarity in the US, the court's decision that the asset does not classify as a security, and the assumption that the coin is 'faster, cheaper, and greener than BTC and ETH.' The analyst also highlighted XRP's successful involvement in cross-border settlements, non-hacking history, unique use cases, Ripple's 'amazing team,' whale's growing interest, new banking partnerships, and more. Notably, British bank HSBC recently allowed eligible clients to pay mortgage bills and loans in XRP instead of fiat currency. Crypto Assets Guy believes that several pending developments could propel a bull run for XRP, such as the resolution of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC. A potential decisive victory for the crypto company on the trial, scheduled for April 23, 2024, could also benefit the entire digital asset sector. The analyst also mentioned that global conflicts might cause people to shift their focus from stocks to crypto. However, Crypto Assets Guy cautioned that XRP is unlikely to hit astonishing figures like $10, $50, or even $500 anytime soon. Instead, a peak above $3.70 in late 2023-2024 seems more likely, according to the analyst.

