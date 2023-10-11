Cryptocurrency Platform Membrane Labs Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency trading and lending platform Membrane Labs has completed a $20 million Series A funding round. Investors in the round included Brevan Howard Digital, Point72 Ventures, Jane Street, Flow Traders, QCP Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Electric Capital, Jump Crypto, GSR Markets, Belvedere Trading, and Framework Ventures. Membrane Labs has developed a clearing and settlement engine that allows institutions to choose where and how to store funds, and then decide where and how to execute trades through the front-end interface.

