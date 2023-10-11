copy link
Tornado Cash Usage Drops 90% After US Sanctions, According to TRM Labs Report
2023-10-11 13:16
According to Foresight News, a report by blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs reveals that the usage of Tornado Cash has dropped by 90% following US sanctions. TRM researchers state that although most North Korean hackers have shifted to other mixers, there are still instances of money laundering using Tornado Cash.
