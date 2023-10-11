copy link
Game of Silks Raises $5 Million in Funding for Horse Racing NFTs
2023-10-11 13:16
According to Foresight News, horse racing company Game of Silks has raised $5 million in financing, with the investors remaining undisclosed. Game of Silks allows users to purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that correspond to real racehorses. NFT holders can receive rewards based on the performance of their token's corresponding horse in the real world.
