copy link
create picture
more
WEMIX Invests in Five Chinese Game Developers Through $30 Million Fund
Binance News
2023-10-11 12:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, WEMIX has announced investments in five Chinese game developers through its $30 million fund, which was jointly established with Mirana Ventures in March. The investments cover a range of game genres, including MMORPG, card battle, sports, and strategy simulation. The games developed by these invested companies will be launched on WEMIX's blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY, as part of the WEMIX 3.0 update.
View full text