Cosmos Hub Set To Upgrade Gaia V13 At Block Height 17,380,000

According to Foresight News, Cosmos Hub is scheduled to upgrade to Gaia v13 at block height 17,380,000, which is expected to occur around 4:40 Beijing time on October 12th. This upgrade will include two updates: the removal of the old Gravity DEX liquidity module code from the Gaia codebase and an update to the interchain security provider module for Cosmos Hub.