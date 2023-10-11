copy link
create picture
more
Cosmos Hub Set To Upgrade Gaia V13 At Block Height 17,380,000
Binance News
2023-10-11 11:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Cosmos Hub is scheduled to upgrade to Gaia v13 at block height 17,380,000, which is expected to occur around 4:40 Beijing time on October 12th. This upgrade will include two updates: the removal of the old Gravity DEX liquidity module code from the Gaia codebase and an update to the interchain security provider module for Cosmos Hub.
View full text