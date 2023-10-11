copy link
create picture
more
Indonesian Aquaculture Company eFishery Plans Expansion To India And Blockchain-Based Platform Launch In 2024
Binance News
2023-10-11 10:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Indonesian aquaculture company eFishery, which secured $200 million in funding in July, plans to expand its business to India in the first quarter of 2024. The company also intends to launch a blockchain-based digital cooperative organization aimed at connecting participants in the fish and shrimp farming industry throughout the supply chain. The information was reported by Tech in Asia.
View full text