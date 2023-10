Indonesian Aquaculture Company eFishery Plans Expansion To India And Blockchain-Based Platform Launch In 2024

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Indonesian aquaculture company eFishery, which secured $200 million in funding in July, plans to expand its business to India in the first quarter of 2024. The company also intends to launch a blockchain-based digital cooperative organization aimed at connecting participants in the fish and shrimp farming industry throughout the supply chain. The information was reported by Tech in Asia.