Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu Among Most Searched Bitcoin Alternatives

According to CryptoPotato, a recent study by Marketplace Fairness found that Ethereum (ETH) is the most popular alternative to Bitcoin (BTC), based on Google search data. The research revealed that there are over 3.2 million ETH searches each month. Dogecoin (DOGE) came in second place with approximately 1.6 million searches, followed by Ripple's native token, XRP, with 1.2 million searches, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) with 678,000 searches. Other top alternatives to Bitcoin included Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), EOS (EOS), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), and Polkadot (DOT). A spokesperson for Marketplace Fairness commented on the broad range of cryptocurrencies available and the volatile nature of memecoins like Dogecoin. In recent weeks, many memecoins have experienced significant declines amid a broader cryptocurrency market correction. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH) were among the worst affected, with respective drops of 17% and 12% in the last month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) also saw losses.

