GammaSwap Discovers Potential Severe Vulnerability, Plans to Update Contract

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) structured product GammaSwap has discovered a potential severe vulnerability through the ImmuneFi bug bounty program. Although the conditions for triggering the vulnerability are stringent, GammaSwap has decided to update the contract. GammaSwap stated that since the current contract is not upgradable, they have frozen the contract and closed all trading positions. Liquidity positions are now in a withdrawal-only state. GammaSwap announced that they will redeploy the contract after the vulnerability has been fixed.

