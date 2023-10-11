copy link
Entertainment Tech Company KINO Raises Over $2 Million in Funding
2023-10-11 08:34
According to Foresight News, entertainment technology company KINO has successfully raised over $2 million in funding. The investors participating in the funding round include Sequoia Capital, Slow Ventures, Metaweb Ventures, Genius Ventures, NEAR, and Blockchain Founders Fund. KINO aims to introduce a community-based economic model to the entertainment industry, providing filmmakers and content creators with technological tools to attract and engage fans.
