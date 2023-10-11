WOO To Repurchase Shares And Tokens From Three Arrows Capital

According to Foresight News, WOO plans to repurchase the shares and tokens obtained by Three Arrows Capital during WOO's Series A funding round in November 2021, in order to 'eliminate uncertainty'. WOO intends to proportionally increase the shares of all other shareholders while repurchasing 20 million tokens, which will be sent to a burn address. WOO states that Three Arrows Capital was the largest investor in WOO's Series A funding round, purchasing both equity in WOO and 25 million WOO tokens.

