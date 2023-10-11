Instadapp Announces Launch of DeFi Protocol Fluid in January

According to Foresight News, multi-chain DeFi management protocol Instadapp has announced the launch of its DeFi protocol base layer, Fluid, in January next year. Instadapp stated that Fluid has been in development for over 1.5 years, drawing inspiration from protocols such as Uniswap v3, Aave, Compound, MakerDAO, and Curve, and includes features like lending, insurance, oracle, and decentralized trading. INST will serve as the governance token for Fluid. Fluid is set to complete its formal audit by the end of November, with the launch of the protocol based on Lending & Vault Protocol and liquidity layer scheduled for mid-January. The DEX protocol is expected to be released a few months later.

