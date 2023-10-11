copy link
Avalanche Cortina 12 Released With Upgrades And Backward Compatibility
2023-10-11 06:43
According to Foresight News, Ava Labs Engineering Manager Patrick O'Grady has announced the release of Avalanche Cortina 12 (v1.10.12), which is backward compatible with v1.10.0. The upgrade includes improvements such as Chits height voting, dual Alpha support (not enabled), and a configurable MerkleDB branch factor.
