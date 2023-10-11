copy link
OpenZeppelin Integrates Defender Platform With Avalanche Mainnet
2023-10-11 06:23
According to Foresight News, security firm OpenZeppelin has announced the integration of its developer security platform, Defender, with the Avalanche mainnet. Users of OpenZeppelin Defender can now code, audit, deploy, monitor, and operate blockchain applications on Avalanche.
