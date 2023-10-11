copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Staking Infrastructure SSV Network Founder Alon Muroch Conscripted Amid Crisis
Binance News
2023-10-11 06:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Alon Muroch, the Israeli founder of Ethereum staking infrastructure SSV Network, has been conscripted into the military amid the ongoing crisis in the region. In a recent post, Muroch stated that the situation on the ground is much worse than what is being reported in the news. He described the events as a 'massacre,' with 90% of the victims being civilians. Muroch added that efforts are being made to turn the situation around, but the process will neither be short nor pleasant. The ongoing conflict has had a significant impact on the lives of many individuals in the region, including those involved in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.
View full text