Hong Kong Regulator Removes Ammbr's License Application From List
Binance News
2023-10-11 05:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has removed the license application of virtual asset trading platform Ammbr from its list of applicants. The application, which was submitted on September 29, was withdrawn on October 6. Possible reasons for the withdrawal include incomplete application materials or significant unresolved issues.
