Polygon Labs Co-Founder Proposes ApeChain, A Zero-Knowledge L2 Solution For ApeCoin Community

According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has initiated a new proposal idea (AIP Idea) on the ApeCoin DAO forum. The proposal aims to promote the joint development of an exclusive L2 'ApeChain' based on zero-knowledge technology by the ApeCoin community and Polygon Labs. In Sandeep Nailwal's proposal idea, ApeCoin will be developed using the Polygon CDK, with a focus on ease of use, modularity, enhanced security, reduced costs, high customizability, instant withdrawals, and shared liquidity. The proposal also suggests collaboration with the Polygon ecosystem. Additionally, the proposal recommends establishing an independent fund in the ApeCoin treasury to promote the development of ApeCoin-related projects and ApeChain-related public services.

View full text