Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tether's Supply on Exchanges Reaches Highest Level Since March

Binance News
2023-10-11 04:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, crypto market indicators reveal that the amount of Tether (USDT) currently on exchanges is at its highest level since March. Crypto analytics platform Santiment reported a 40% increase in available USDT on exchanges since June 13, 2023, with the current value at $9.99 billion. This marks the highest level of buying power for the stablecoin in seven months, indicating a rise in trader buying power. Meanwhile, approximately $30 billion worth of USDT remains outside exchanges. Santiment also noted a recent surge in USDT's presence on exchanges, suggesting that investors may be preparing for new buying opportunities. The amount of the stablecoin on exchanges increased from 17.6% to 24.7% within four months. Additionally, the ten largest USDT holding wallets saw their assets grow from $7.30 billion to $9.42 billion in three months, indicating that some investors are increasing their positions in the stablecoin. Despite unfavorable market conditions, USDT has achieved new milestones and significant developments. Less than three months ago, the stablecoin's market capitalization reached a new all-time high of $83.76 billion. USDT remains the largest stablecoin with a market share of approximately 66% and is present on several blockchains, including Ethereum, Tron, Solana, and Algorand. In May, Tether removed support for three networks – Omni, SLP, and Kusama – but announced last month that it has resumed lending out USDT to customers.
View full text