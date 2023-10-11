Bancor Launches Test Version Of Arb Fast Lane And Goes Open Source

According to Foresight News, Bancor has announced the launch of the test version of its arbitrage bot, 'Arb Fast Lane', and has made it open source. Fast Lane allows any user to perform arbitrage between Bancor ecosystem protocols and external chain exchanges, redirecting arbitrage profits back to the Bancor ecosystem. With Fast Lane, Bancor ecosystem protocols can now internalize arbitrage profits, preventing losses from external agents such as arbitrage bots and MEV bots. Fast Lane currently supports arbitrage between Bancor v3, Uniswap v2, Uniswap v3, and Sushi. According to the Fast Lane proposal, arbitrage transactions conducted through Fast Lane contracts are exempt from Bancor v3 pool fees. Fifty percent of the profits earned by Fast Lane will be automatically converted to BNT and burned, while the remaining 50% of the profits will be paid as 'finder's fees' (capped at 100 BNT) to users who discover arbitrage opportunities and send them to Fast Lane.

