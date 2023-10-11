Hamas, PIJ, and Hezbollah Raise Funds Through Cryptocurrency, Says Report

According to Foresight News, a Wall Street Journal report reveals that Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and Hezbollah have raised significant funds using cryptocurrency over the past year, following a review of Israeli government seizure orders and blockchain analysis reports. Cryptocurrency research firm Elliptic analyzed that Israel believes digital wallets associated with PIJ received $93 million in cryptocurrency from August 2021 to June last year. Virtual currency analysis company BitOK also identified that approximately $41 million flowed into wallets associated with Hamas during the same period. It is yet to be confirmed whether the cryptocurrencies received were directly used to fund the attacks on Israel. The amount of cryptocurrency seized by Israeli authorities from these wallets remains unknown.

View full text