Immutable Partners With Amazon Web Services To Boost Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Web3 game developer platform Immutable has announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to promote the construction of the Web3 gaming ecosystem. Immutable has joined Amazon's joint sales program, ISV Accelerate, allowing Immutable access to AWS's expert resources to help ensure potential customers and ultimately reach deals with gaming studios worldwide. In addition, Immutable can provide AWS cloud credits to gaming studios through AWS Activate, offering up to $100,000 in cloud service fees for Immutable customers. Immutable plans to continue investing in infrastructure built on AWS, such as Immutable zkEVM.

