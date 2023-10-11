copy link
Investment Management App GoodCrypto Rebrands To GoodcryptoX, Launches Non-Custodial DEX
2023-10-11 04:14
According to Foresight News, investment management application GoodCrypto has rebranded itself as goodcryptoX and launched a non-custodial decentralized exchange (DEX) supported by ERC-4337 account abstraction, allowing users to retain full control over their funds during transactions. As per the platform's roadmap, its native utility token GOOD is set to be introduced in the first quarter of 2024.
