Uniswap Foundation Proposes $46.2 Million Allocation for Future Development

According to Foresight News, the Uniswap Foundation has proposed an allocation of the remaining $46.2 million from last year's initial financing to support its work for the next two years. Of this amount, $28.33 million will be used for grants, and $13.6 million ($11.4 million and 508,000 UNI tokens) will be used for operations, with a 10% buffer added to mitigate price fluctuations. The proposal will open for voting in two days and last for five days. The proposal states that the Uniswap Foundation plans to continue developing the Hooks ecosystem until the end of 2023, launch scholarships in October 2023, continue hosting IRL Delegate events, and establish more digital connections. In 2024, the foundation aims to build an ecosystem of Hooks and application developers, continue building the Hooks platform, promote the adoption of v4, expand the contribution team channels through funding, extend the support system for grantees, and create incubation studios.

View full text