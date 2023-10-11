Nervos CKB Wallet Neuron Releases New Version With Improved User Interface And Optimized Experience

According to Foresight News, Nervos CKB wallet Neuron has released a new version, v0.110.3, featuring a revamped user interface and an optimized user experience. The update improves transaction search speed by optimizing data storage and reduces storage space usage. Additionally, the new version includes a built-in light client protocol. After the CKB mainnet completes the 'CKB2023' network upgrade in early November, the recommended upgrade for Neuron wallet will automatically update the configuration, and wallets created using Neuron will support synchronization from a specified height. Neuron is a CKB desktop wallet. According to on-chain data, as of now, the total amount of CKB locked in NervosDAO has exceeded 10 billion, with over 9 billion CKB deposited into NervosDAO through the Neuron wallet. The top 100 addresses have a single deposit amount of up to 5.1 billion.

