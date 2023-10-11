FSL Project Suspected of Rug Pull, Losses Estimated at $1.68 Million

According to Foresight News, Beosin's security risk monitoring, warning, and blocking platform, Beosin EagleEye, has detected a suspected rug pull in the FSL project, with losses estimated at around $1.68 million. Beosin's security team analyzed the situation and found that the creator of the FSL project, with an address starting with 0x281b, minted 100 million FSL tokens for themselves at the time of the project's creation. On the eve of the rug pull, Beosin Trace tracked the 0x281b address, which sent 9.7 million FSL tokens to an address starting with 0x7249 and exchanged 1.68 million USDT from the pair. The USDT was then converted to BNB and sent to Tornado.Cash.

