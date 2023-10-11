Galxe Announces Recovery Plan For October 6 Security Incident

According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe has released a recovery plan for the security incident that occurred on October 6. Users who suffered any financial losses will receive full compensation in USDT on the Polygon network, with the value calculated as of 18:00 Beijing time on October 9. If users believe they have been affected but their wallet address is not on the list, or if they believe the calculated value of their loss is incorrect, they can contact the support team before 1:00 Beijing time on October 17. In addition, as a token of appreciation for users' trust, the team will provide an additional 10% compensation to affected users.

