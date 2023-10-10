Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Committee Urges Government to Address NFT Copyright Infringement and Introduce Code of Conduct

Binance News
2023-10-10 23:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, a UK committee comprising members from various political parties has called on the government to collaborate with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces to tackle copyright infringement and implement a code of conduct to better safeguard creators. Copyright infringement can occur when an NFT is generated from a creative work without the creators' and owners' permission, leading to several legal disputes in the UK and US. Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, stated that artists risk having their work stolen and promoted without permission, while fraudulent and misleading advertisements add further danger for investors in an already risky business. The committee began an inquiry into NFTs in November. Some UK football clubs have issued tokens granting members access to perks such as voting on club decisions, merchandise, and unique experiences. The report expressed concern that clubs may present fan tokens as a suitable form of fan engagement in the future, despite their price volatility and reservations among fan groups. The committee warned that football fans speculating on sports-based crypto assets could cause financial harm to fans and damage the reputation of football clubs. Dinenage also urged those promoting NFTs to take responsibility for protecting consumers.
View full text