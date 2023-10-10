UK Committee Urges Government to Address NFT Copyright Infringement and Introduce Code of Conduct

According to CoinDesk, a UK committee comprising members from various political parties has called on the government to collaborate with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces to tackle copyright infringement and implement a code of conduct to better safeguard creators. Copyright infringement can occur when an NFT is generated from a creative work without the creators' and owners' permission, leading to several legal disputes in the UK and US. Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, stated that artists risk having their work stolen and promoted without permission, while fraudulent and misleading advertisements add further danger for investors in an already risky business. The committee began an inquiry into NFTs in November. Some UK football clubs have issued tokens granting members access to perks such as voting on club decisions, merchandise, and unique experiences. The report expressed concern that clubs may present fan tokens as a suitable form of fan engagement in the future, despite their price volatility and reservations among fan groups. The committee warned that football fans speculating on sports-based crypto assets could cause financial harm to fans and damage the reputation of football clubs. Dinenage also urged those promoting NFTs to take responsibility for protecting consumers.

