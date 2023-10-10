Ethereum Foundation Loses Over $9K in Sandwich Attack

According to CryptoPotato, the Ethereum network, the second-largest blockchain network, experienced a substantial setback through a sandwich attack, losing over $9,000. This highlights the growing issue of sandwich attacks in the crypto sphere, with over $1.3 million lost through such schemes in the past 30 days on the Ethereum chain. On October 9, the Ethereum network suffered a significant sandwich attack by the MEV bot (0x00…6B40), resulting in a profit of approximately $4,060 after factoring in costs. MEV bots are known for extracting miner-extractable value in blockchain transactions. Various blockchain analysts, including EigenPhi, promptly identified this recent incident. Network data reveals that this sudden attack followed an Ethereum foundation attempt to sell 1.7K Ethereum tokens through Uniswap V3. The foundation aimed to exchange these tokens for 2.738 million USDC via Uniswap. Eigenphi's analysis suggests that there has been significant activity from sandwich attackers recently. Within 24 hours prior to the reports, 85 sandwich attackers managed to generate profits totaling $22.9K. Over the past seven days, approximately 20.4K victims have been reported, with 123 attackers accumulating profits of $239.4K. In the last 30 days alone, attackers have profited a minimum of $1.38 million through sandwich attacks. Although the Ethereum chain remains the primary target, BSC chains closely follow suit, with attackers earning $497.4K in the past 30 days. These recent incidents serve as a clear reminder of the significant risks associated with the blockchain ecosystem, which can impact anyone.

