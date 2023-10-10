Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BlockFi and Three Arrows Capital Enter Mediation Over $284 Million Dispute

Binance News
2023-10-10 19:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, a federal judge has sent lawyers from BlockFi and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) into mediation to try to settle a dispute over $284 million in payments to BlockFi. The U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing BlockFi's case put 3AC's attempt to pursue the claim into mediation. Chief Judge Michael Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey set up a mediation window for the two companies' lawyers to work out a settlement in January, mostly over 3AC's "preferential payments" to BlockFi. If the sides can't work out how much of the amount should be returned to the defunct hedge fund's own liquidation, Kaplan scheduled a two-day hearing starting on Feb. 5 to allow for arguments over how much money should change hands. Kaplan expressed concern that the dispute is already pushing the calendar out further than he'd like for desperate creditors and that he is committed to getting it done quickly. The dispute over the money is expected to turn upon an answer to a key legal question: When was 3AC actually insolvent, and how does that date relate to when the hedge fund's payments were made? Tensions were apparent between the sides in court, as a lawyer for BlockFi said 3AC has a "runaway" legal counsel who is dragging things out and piling up more than $16 million in legal bills. A lawyer for the hedge fund, Adam Goldberg from the firm Latham & Watkins, said those comments were "completely inappropriate and reckless." He reminded the court that at 3AC "the founders fled and completely ignored any attempt to engage with them," and those taking down the firm had to rebuild its records, find its assets and secure them for creditors.
View full text