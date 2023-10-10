copy link
Decentralized Social Network Bluesky Releases V1.52, Allowing Users To Change And Verify Email Addresses
Binance News
2023-10-10 14:54
According to Foresight News, decentralized social network Bluesky has released version V1.52, which allows users to change and verify their email addresses. The update also includes a feature to alert users of misleading links through tags.
