Tokenized Environmental Asset Exchange Neutral Raises $3.2 Million

According to Foresight News, tokenized environmental asset exchange Neutral has announced the completion of a $3.2 million funding round led by North Island Ventures, with participation from Redalpine, Digital Money Group (DCG), Cerulean Ventures, Factor Capital, Very Early Ventures, and Rarestone Capital. Neutral combines tokenized carbon credits, renewable energy credits, and carbon futures with dedicated market infrastructure to improve the efficiency, transparency, and trust in these markets. The company plans to use the initial funding to launch a regulated exchange in Europe and expand to other jurisdictions in North America and Asia.

