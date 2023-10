Ethereum Layer 2 Network Scroll Launches With Genesis Block

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Layer 2 network Scroll, based on ZK Rollup, has successfully produced its genesis block today at 2 PM Beijing time. The launch of this network aims to improve the scalability and efficiency of the Ethereum blockchain by utilizing the ZK Rollup technology.