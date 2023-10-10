Spencer Ventures To Purchase 144 Pudgy Penguin NFTs From Three Arrows Capital Collection

According to Foresight News, institutional NFT fund Spencer Ventures plans to purchase 144 Pudgy Penguin NFTs from the art collection portfolio of Three Arrows Capital (3AC). The acquisition will include 48 Pudgy Penguin NFTs, 48 Pudgy Rods, and 48 Lil' Pudgys. Spencer Ventures reached a 'six-figure' deal with Sotheby's auction house, which is responsible for selling the Three Arrows Capital NFT investment portfolio, a few weeks ago.

View full text