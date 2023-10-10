Mina Protocol Announces ZkApp Grant Program Mina Navigators

According to Foresight News, lightweight blockchain protocol Mina Protocol has announced the launch of the Mina Navigators zkApp grant program. The program will distribute 6 million MINA tokens as grants from October 2023 to April 2024, allowing ZK developers to participate in setting new standards and challenging builders to create and iterate the Mina ecosystem while contributing to it. The Mina Navigators program will be divided into three stages: a hackathon (October 9 to November 10), a Learn-to-earn challenge (November 2023 to April 2024), and a final contribution grant (April 30, 2024).

