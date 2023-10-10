copy link
Circle Launches USDC On Polygon PoS Mainnet
2023-10-10 13:14
According to Foresight News, Circle has launched USDC on the Polygon PoS mainnet, making it accessible to developers and users without the need for bridging. Circle Mint and Circle API now fully support Polygon PoS USDC. Circle Mint enables users to deposit USDC on one chain and withdraw it on another, avoiding the costs and delays associated with third-party bridging.
