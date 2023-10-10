copy link
Terminal In Georgia Accepts Bitcoin And USDT Payments
2023-10-10 12:54
According to Foresight News, Tether has announced that Terminal, a co-working space in the US state of Georgia, has started accepting payments in Bitcoin and USDT. This move signifies an increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment in various industries.
