copy link
create picture
more
MakerDAO Announces Deployment Of SparkLend On Gnosis Chain
Binance News
2023-10-10 12:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, MakerDAO has announced the successful deployment of its lending product, SparkLend, on the Gnosis Chain. This development marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its offerings in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
View full text