Hut 8 Mining Corp Mines 111 Bitcoins In September, Holds 9,366 In Reserve
Binance News
2023-10-10 11:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Hut 8 Mining Corp. mined 111 bitcoins in September 2023 and did not sell any during the month. As of September 30, Hut 8's total bitcoin reserve balance stood at 9,366, with 7,269 of them in an undistributed state.
