Lens Protocol Founder Announces Gradual Expansion of Access to Web3 Social Protocol
Binance News
2023-10-10 11:33
According to Foresight News, Stani Kulechov, the founder of Lens Protocol, has announced plans to gradually expand access to the Web3 social protocol. This move aims to make the protocol available to a wider audience, allowing more people to benefit from its features and capabilities.
