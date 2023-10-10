copy link
Israeli Police Freeze Cryptocurrency Accounts Linked To Hamas With Binance's Help
Binance News
2023-10-10 11:24
According to Foresight News, Israeli police have frozen cryptocurrency accounts linked to the Palestinian militant group Hamas with the help of Binance, as reported by Calcalist. The accounts were used by the terrorist organization to raise funds on social networks.
