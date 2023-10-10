Cyprus Finance Ministry Plans Strict Penalties For Unregistered Crypto Service Providers

According to Foresight News, the Cyprus Finance Ministry plans to impose strict penalties on cryptocurrency service providers (CSPs) that fail to register with the relevant authorities. These penalties include fines of up to €350,000 and imprisonment for up to five years, or both. The Cyprus Finance Ministry intends to amend the existing 'Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Law' and has submitted the amendments to the Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee. According to the amendments, every service provider using crypto assets must register with the financial regulatory authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

