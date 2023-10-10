Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Learn
Feed
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

XRP Ledger Sees Less Whale Activity, But Accumulation Continues

Binance News
2023-10-10 10:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, crypto market intelligence platform Santiment has reported that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has seen less whale activity in 2023 compared to the last two years. Despite the decline in activity, whales and sharks have continued accumulating more of the XRP supply. Wallets holding between 100,000 and 100 million XRP have increased their coins from $7.16 billion a year ago to $7.89 billion, collectively holding 26.8% of the 53.39 billion XRP in circulation. The XRP Ledger is averaging around 3,800 whale transactions worth $100,000 and above per week. Santiment's disclosures come as Forbes predicts that a U.S. economic downturn could benefit the crypto industry, with the prices of assets like bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and ether (ETH) reaching new highs. Forbes believes the U.S. dollar may collapse for several reasons, including the U.S. debt ceiling saga and the mass printing of fiat initiated by the Federal Reserve. Amid the chaos, XRP may soar to new peaks, continuing the trajectory it has set in the past few weeks. Following Ripple Labs' first partial court win against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July, XRP soared by roughly 70%, almost hitting the $1 mark. Since then, the asset has experienced enhanced volatility due to frequent developments around Ripple's legal tussle with the SEC. The legal battle between the agency and the blockchain firm will stretch into the second quarter of 2024, and XRP's price and activities on the XRPL will be influenced by activities that take place in the court.
View full text